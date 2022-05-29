Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan calls Aamir Khan ‘mahapurush’ ahead of trailer launch

All eyes are on Aamir Khan ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha was announced. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be released and we bet fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The wait is finally going to end as the trailer of the film is about to release today. Amidst all the excitement the director of the film, Advait Chandan took to his Instagram handle to share a long note of appreciation for Aamir Khan and shared a BTS pic from the sets.

Advait Chandan’s long note for Aamir Khan

In the picture, we can see Aamir Khan dressed in army attire. Wearing the uniform, the cap and with black marks on his face, the actor stands right behind Advait Chandan. Sharing this picture he wrote, “’Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime’. Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well. Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, and calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days. You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assiant director, the best continuity supervisor... The sharpest editor, the most generous producer ! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin... Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush…. ;-)

Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait.”

Check out Advait Chandan’s post:

For those unaware, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

