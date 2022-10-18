Laal Singh Chaddha director debunks fallout rumours with Aamir Khan: 'We're like Amar and Prem'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It was an official remake of Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Despite a stellar star cast, the film failed at the box office. It was highly affected by the cancel culture and boycott trend. During the release, netizens were seen re-sharing Aamir's old interview in which he spoke about 'intolerance in India'. After the film couldn't manage to impress the audience, it was reported that Aamir is upset with the director and they are not on good terms. But Advait, on Tuesday evening, rubbished the rumours as he shared a happy picture with Aamir from their holiday.

Advait took to Instagram and treated fans with a cool picture. In the picture, the actor-director duo, who previously worked on Secret Superstar, is seen sporting beach outfits and holding a surfer board. Along with the picture, he wrote a powerful note. In his note, he went on to tag himself and Aamir as 'Amar and Prem'. Advait wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Mona Singh dropped several red heart emojis and wrote, "always." Even Aamir's niece Zayn Marie, who is also an actor, was all hearts for them. Fans were also seen showing support. A fan commented, "We absolutely love you both." Another fan wrote, "A fallout? But you made a great film. It was the public that let LSC down in theatres."

OTT release

During the promotions, Aamir stated that he will release his film on an OTT platform after six months of its theatrical release. But the makers ended up releasing it on 5th October on Netflix. Since then, it has been enjoying praise on social media. Netizens have been hailing Aamir and Kareena's performances. 'Why did this film not work at the box office?' such questions are being asked by the netizens on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will reportedly be next seen in the remake of the Spanish film Campeones which will be directed by RS Prasanna.

