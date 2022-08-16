Laal Singh Chaddha: Distributor of Aamir Khan starrer rubbishes rumours of distributors suffering from losses

There have been articles doing the rounds that the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have suffered from major losses courtesy the underperformance of the film. The producers and distributors of the movie gave clarification on the same where they rubbished reports about some distributors demanding compensation for the dismal performance of the film. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the makers confirmed that the scenario is completely different.

Ajit Andhare, who happens to be the CEO of Viacom 18, denied all rumours about compensation for losses and said, “There are no external distributors, its being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. Film is still running in theatres, both in India & internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

To find more clarity on the same, ETimes asked an exhibitor from North India about the same. He said, “Most studios don’t sell their territories, it is always distributed directly. Even if we try asking for the rights, it is too expensive for us. And the reports of distributors asking for money in case of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is baseless as the producers are only distributors of the film.” Another source confirmed that Aamir Khan would bear the losses of the film, if any. He said, "In the last ten years, Aamir Khan has not charged a single rupee as his fee, which also includes his latest, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. So if there is even a loss, it only falls on Aamir's shoulders without affecting any of the other partners. However, all the production cost was borne by both studio and production house. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will break-even via all non theatrical earnings itself. Also, one can only discuss the profit and loss of the project at a later stage as it is still running in theatres currently."

There is no denial that the numbers aren’t coming in as they should. However, jumping to conclusions based on the underperformance of the film is not right, especially when the information is half-baked. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also read: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha & heaps praises; Wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya...