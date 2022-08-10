Laal Singh Chaddha First Reviews: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer being called 'faithful' to Forrest Gump

All eyes are on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan since their film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in the theatres. The film which fans are super excited to watch will finally release tomorrow after a long wait. Before the film releases, everyone wishes to know the reviews. Well, the International media seems to have gotten a chance to watch this film which also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya ibn pivotal roles. Check out how did they like the film.

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Indie Wire’s Proma Khosla in her review, wrote, “Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation.” She added, “Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout.” Fred Topel of United Press International is also impressed with the adaptation as he mentioned in his review, “Laal Singh Chaddha is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context.” Slashfilm.com in their review wrote, "Laal Singh Chaddha might still be as fitfully mawkish as "Gump" in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness. It is the superior version." It also talked about a “cute cameo” by Shah Rukh Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

