Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all smiles in a BTS photo from the sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan ended 2019 on a high note with Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is currently busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank. The Hindi remake directed by Advait Chandan also stars in the lead role. Recently, a photo of Kareena along with her Laal Singh Chaddha team had been doing the rounds on social media and today we came across some other photos from the sets.

Recently, a picture of Bebo with Aamir Khan and make-up artist, Pompy Hans has gone viral on social media. In the pic, we can see the Veere Di Wedding actress is donning a floral jacket and is resting her head on Pompy's shoulder who is standing in between Kareena and Aamir. Mr. Perfectionist, on the other hand, is giving a wide smile in his clean-shaven look. Aamir is wearing a striped line white and blue-collar t-shirt and is also donning a pair of nerdy glasses.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan's pic with Pompy Hans here:

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi play supporting roles. The principal photography of the movie commenced in Chandigarh on 31 October 2019, with Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain giving muhurat clap. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on Christmas 2020. Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and ’s Takht starring , , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

