Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s FIRST look earns her applause from Karisma Kapoor; Check it out

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

On Valentine’s Day, took to Twitter to share Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha and besides all of Bebo fans showering love on the poster, Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo, too, shared her excitement on seeing Bebo’s look from the film. This Biwi No. 1 actress took to Instagram to share Kareena's poster and alongside, she wrote, “Can't wait for this. @_aamirkhan #kareenakapoorkhan #laalsinghchaddha #comingsoon #thisdecember #happyvalentinesday….” Well, we are sure Lolo is extremely excited for Laal Singh Chaddha.

When Aamir Khan had shared the poster on social media, the 3 Idiots actor had penned a few lines for his co-star Kareena. In his post, the actor wished Kareena a Happy Valentine's Day and mentioned that he wants to ‘romance’ her in every film. Aamir wrote, “Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr... Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me, Love a..”

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump (1994) and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on Christmas 2020. Earlier, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank for averting the clash of Bachchan Pandey and Laal Singh Chaddha as Akshay postponed the release of Bachchan Pandey from Christmas 2020 to January 2020.

