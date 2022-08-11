Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen PIC with Aamir Khan, says 'Rupa and Lal Forever'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been released in cinemas today. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, Atul Kulkarni has written the film. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Now, as the film has finally hit the theatres today, the Jab We Met actress shared an unseen picture from the sets of the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena captioned the post, "Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba… Thank you for the memories… Rupa and Lal Forever. Laal Singh Chaddha today… @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan." Meanwhile, the actress was pregnant with her child Jehangir during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, who was born on February 21, last year. The photo also featured Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan, while the film's crew is seen standing around them.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kareena revealed what made her say ‘yes’ to Laal Singh Chaddha, “Aamir always wanted to make Forrest Gump and I'm completely honoured that Advait (Chandan) and Aamir thought that I could play Jenny. Because it's (Jenny’s role) not black and white, it's slightly grey. It was fun and it was really nice," she added. She said that Aamir had a ‘lot of apprehensions about casting her in the film. “Then I screen tested, I read the part, and everything worked out. And I think that it's so brave of him to make this film, and I think it's brave of all of us to actually play this part and I hope we have (met the expectations of audience).”

On the work front, Kareena will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project.

