Laal Singh Chaddha: Makers to incorporate more scenes of Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the movie? Find out

Aamir Khan much anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha made the headlines when South star Naga Chaitanya was taken on board for a key role. To note, Naga will be seen making his big Bollywood debut with the Advait Chandan directorial and fans have been eager to see his onscreen chemistry with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. And now as per the recent development, Aamir and Naga’s onscreen chemistry in the movie has left the makers in awe and they are planning to incorporate more scenes of the actor Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about it, a source stated that Naga and Aamir’s onscreen chemistry will be one of the interesting elements of Laal Singh Chaddha and there is a possibility that their jodi end up becoming as famous as Aamir-Salman Khan’s pair from the cult comedy classic Andaaz Apna Apna. “After watching the first rush of the film, especially the scenes featuring Aamir and Naga, the makers were taken by surprise with the way they have turned out to be. Unanimously, filmmaker Advait Chandan and writer Atul Kulkarni feel Aamir and Naga’s on-screen chemistry is one of the biggest USPs of the film and so they mutually decided to incorporate more scenes of the actors that would benefit the film making it all the more interesting,” the source added.

Meanwhile, talking about the case, Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and has been shot over 100 locations across India. The Advait Chandan directorial is a love story that spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.