Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya says Aamir Khan taught him more in 45 days than what he learnt in 12 years

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in recent times. The trailer of the movie dropped recently, and it has received a great response from fans and celebs alike. For the unversed, the Advait Chandan directorial will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. Amid this, an old interview of the Premam actor has surfaced on social media, where he shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan in the film.

Naga Chaitanya talks about Aamir Khan

In an interview with noted film critic Baradwaj Rangan on Film Companion South last year, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his experience in working with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Chay replied that he has learned more from Aamir Khan in 45 days than what he has learned in the last 12 years of his career. “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from that man in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, he can influence people like that. He’s not doing that on purpose, it’s just the amount of knowledge he has, the human being that he is. He is such a lovely person.” the actor said.

Chaitanya further elaborated on Aamir Khan’s dedication to cinema, saying that he is always chasing content. “At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he is with his acting, and that’s amazing. He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn’t talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they’re filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he’s been true to that,” the actor expressed.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11th

Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha during the IPL 2022 Finals. The Advait Chandan directorial is a Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. After much delay due to several reasons, the film will finally hit the silver screens on the 11th of August, 2022.

