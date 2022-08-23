Laal Singh Chaddha: PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer for complete ban in West Bengal for disturbing peace

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film had created a lot of hype since the day the first look was released. Unfortunately, the film which also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles did not do that well at the box office after it fell prey to the boycott culture on social media. Netizens demanded to boycott this film and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter. Now, after almost 2 weeks of the film’s release, a PIL has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against it.

PIL filed against Laal Singh Chaddha

According to reports in India Today, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against Lal Singh Chaddha. It calls for a complete ban on the film in Bengal citing peace disorder. It is further stated that the matter will be heard in the court of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on August 23. The PIL demands a complete ban of this Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer in Bengal. There has also been a demand for a Police officer to be posted outside every theatre if the ban is not done as what is shown in the film can disturb the peace and order in Bengal. Advocate Nazia Elahi Khan has filed the PIL. According to her, the Army is not represented properly in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers rubbish reports of film suffering losses

There have been articles doing the rounds that the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have suffered from major losses courtesy the underperformance of the film. The producers and distributors of the movie gave clarification on the same where they rubbished reports about some distributors demanding compensation for the dismal performance of the film. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the makers confirmed that the scenario is completely different.

