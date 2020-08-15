Laal Singh Chaddha: Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan to wrap up the shoot of the film in the coming months?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen reuniting in Laal Singh Chaddha and the film will hit the screens in 2021

While Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa with mom Amrita Singh and brother , and Kareena Kapoor Khan released an official statement confirming that they are expecting their second child as the note read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” Thereafter, fans and Bollywood stars took to social media to send across congratulatory messages to the couple and of course, Taimur Ali Khan, who will become a big brother.

Now while prior to the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab with , the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic, and while Aamir Khan has now jetted off to Turkey to resume the shoot of the film, it is being reported that Bebo will not complete the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha in the coming months. And before Kareena take a break from work, it is being said that Bebo will soon be wrapping up the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in the coming months. Earlier, photos and videos of Aamir Khan went viral from Turkey wherein he was seen mobbed by fans while he posed for selfies with them

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a remake of Oscar winning Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ and is scheduled to hit the screens during Christmas 2021. Also, Kareena Kapoor was next to be seen in ’s Takht and now fans are wondering as to how will the actress shoot for Karan Johar’s a Takht.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as she poses with her team and fans can’t get enough of her pregnancy glow

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×