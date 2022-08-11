Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Aamir Khan, Kareena-Saif, Ranveer-Deepika attend the red carpet event; PICS

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors to have graced the country. His movies have a strong emotional undertone and they often give a very deep message. Apart from being known for the great movies he makes, he also is one of the highest grossing Indian actors. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as it gears up for a release today.

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha organised a celebrity screening of the film on the eve of the release. The star-studded event was attended by known faces like Kalki Koechlin, Randeep Hooda, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunal Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Kareena Kapor, Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Ira Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Ramesh Taurani, Tisca Chopra, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more. The makers have been holding special screenings round the globe and the response so far has been encouraging. Aamir Khan returns to the movies after a really long time and so the expectations are very high, for him to live up to. As we speak, screenings in the middle east have already begun.

Have a look at the photos from the red carpet event of Laal Singh Chaddha:

Laal Singh Chaddha releases today, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the films are releasing in theatres and have been able to create the right amount of hype, although bookings have been below expectations. The long holiday period should help the prospects of the film to an extent. We wish both the films do exceedingly well at the box office.

