Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao & others grace red carpet

It is a big day for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as their film Laal Singh Chaddha is finally about to release. The film has grabbed all the limelight ever since the trailer has released. And now a day before the film is presented in front of the audience, the makers keep a premiere of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha, apart from Aamir and Kareena also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The premiere pictures have come out and we can see Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, and many more gracing the event.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a white-coloured salwar-kameez. She left her hair open, wore a black coloured bindi and a matching jooti. The actress posed with Aamir Khan who wore a white coloured tee that he layered with a pink coloured shirt, light blue denim and brown shoes. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand looked dapper in a blue shirt that he paired with black denim and brown shoes. Kira Rao looked lovely in a green and beige coloured maxi dress that she paired with black boots.

Few reviews like Indie Wire’s Proma Khosla in her review, wrote, “Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation.” She added, “Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout.” Fred Topel of United Press International is also impressed with the adaptation as he mentioned in his review, “Laal Singh Chaddha is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context.”

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

