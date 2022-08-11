Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan release LIVE update: Review, box office of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar’s film

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha and the movie is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu), and will get a showcasing in the north of 10,000 shows per day. The Aamir Khan starrer will get enough room to explode at the box office if the reports from the audience are in its favour.

As far as opening day is concerned, the holiday factor will boost the business. The advance booking trends indicate an opening day in the range of Rs 14.00 to 16.00 crore, however, if the reports are strong to result in a spot booking on the day, there is enough room for the film to clock Rs 17 to 18 crore on the first day, or go even higher closer to the Rs 20 crore mark.