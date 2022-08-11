Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan release LIVE update: Review, box office of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar’s film
Ranveer Singh, who attended Laal Singh Chaddha's movie premiere on Wednesday night with Deepika Padukone has now shared a picture with Aamir Khan. Check it out-
Raksha Bandhan has sold approximately 7950 tickets for the opening day at the three national chains as of Monday afternoon. If we look at overall bookings for the extended opening weekend, the ticket sale for Raksha Bandhan stands at 12,000. The family drama is looking to release on approximately 2500 screens in India, with good distribution in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
While the bookings for Laal Singh Chaddha are evenly divided between the opening day and the extended weekend, Raksha Bandhan bookings are primarily for the opening day at this point of time.
Alia Bhatt, who is currently on her babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor in Italy reviewed Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and said: "Such a beautiful film- Go watch Laal Singh Chaddha only in cinemas!!!! You don't want to miss it." Check it out:
Akshay Kumar talked about Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha's clash and said: “I think it is good because it is good for our industry that both films work and work very well. Holidays are coming. There are 4 consecutive holidays in the week and I suppose no significant film is releasing next week. I wish both films do well because that is what our industry wants and wants forever”.
Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha and the movie is releasing on around 3500 screens in India (including Tamil and Telugu), and will get a showcasing in the north of 10,000 shows per day. The Aamir Khan starrer will get enough room to explode at the box office if the reports from the audience are in its favour.
As far as opening day is concerned, the holiday factor will boost the business. The advance booking trends indicate an opening day in the range of Rs 14.00 to 16.00 crore, however, if the reports are strong to result in a spot booking on the day, there is enough room for the film to clock Rs 17 to 18 crore on the first day, or go even higher closer to the Rs 20 crore mark.