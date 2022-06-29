Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi: Aamir Khan recalls his first heartbreak at the song launch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan opened up about his first heartbreak during the launch of the song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

During a live interaction with some of the young Indian creators, Aamir shared: "This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family."

"I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know, Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya (Only good thing was I became a very good tennis player), later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion".

During the song launch, Aamir talked about his first love and how crestfallen he was after she left. And his first love is a very close friend to him who has no idea about his unrequited feelings.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

