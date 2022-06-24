Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi OUT: Aamir Khan- Kareena’s song is tribute to unrequited love

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha ’s third song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi is finally out. After Kahani and Main Ki Karaan, this is another soulful track from the Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. Like the other two songs, Phir Naa Aisi Raat Aayegi too has been released without a video, thus bringing the spotlight on the singers, musicians, composer, and lyricist of the song. However, the video does have lyrics.

Speaking of which, the song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice continues to break and heal millions of hearts. It has been composed by Pritam, and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song puts into words the universal emotions of pain and longing from unrequited love, and the desperate desire to capture a moment in eternity, and not let it pass.

The official social media page of Aamir Khan productions shared the song with the poster of the video, where we see Kareena and Aamir. While Kareena’s character Rupa is seen standing with her hands on Laal’s (Aamir) face, the latter is seen kneeling down in front of her. The caption read, “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion…#PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi song out now.”