Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi OUT: Aamir Khan-Kareena’s song is tribute to unrequited love
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role will release theatrically on the 11th of August.
Speaking of which, the song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice continues to break and heal millions of hearts. It has been composed by Pritam, and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song puts into words the universal emotions of pain and longing from unrequited love, and the desperate desire to capture a moment in eternity, and not let it pass.
The official social media page of Aamir Khan productions shared the song with the poster of the video, where we see Kareena and Aamir. While Kareena’s character Rupa is seen standing with her hands on Laal’s (Aamir) face, the latter is seen kneeling down in front of her. The caption read, “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion…#PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi song out now.”
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi:
Meanwhile, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.
