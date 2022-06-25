Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi Twitter Reaction: Fans call Aamir-Kareena’s song a ‘masterpiece’

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha just came out with its third song, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, a few hours back. This is the third track of the film after Kahani and Main Ki Karaan. The song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Within a few hours since the film came out, the song has been crowned the ‘song of the year’ by fans and netizens. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the tweets.

Netizens took to the social media site and expressed their opinion about the melody. The bittersweet song about unrequited love, longing, and pain, seems to have touched a chord with listeners, as they termed it a ‘masterpiece’, and called it ‘gold’. Some fans even called it the ‘song of the year’. One fan wrote, “The song of the year so far. This film has one of the best albums of recent times #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi#LaalSinghChaddha” Another fan said, “Masterpiece itna peyar se gaya haina Arijit Sir ne speechless Arijit Singh voice nailed it..his soulful voice and What a beautiful composition by Pritam Super...#PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi#LaalSinghChaddha #AmirKhan #ArijitSingh #Pritam.”

Fans react to Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

Meanwhile, the movie also features Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

