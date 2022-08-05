Laal Singh Chaddha Screening: Aamir Khan arrives in dhoti pants & kurta at the event; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Ever since the film was announced, it created a buzz in the industry. The film is all set to hit the big screen and ahead of it, a screening was organised in the city on August 05, which was attended by Khan.

Aamir's look for screening

For the screening event, Aamir kept it simple yet stylish. He donned a brown short kurta and black dhoti pants. He looked good. Aamir also acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi as he posed for the cameras. To note, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump.

Check Aamir Khan's photos here:

Aamir and Kareena on Koffee With Karan 7

Recently, Aamir and Kareena appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 to promote their movie Laal Singh Chaddha and spilled several beans about the much-anticipated film. Aamir also revealed that Kareena was not the first choice for the role of Rupa. "We were trying to look at that age group and were in that mode. The casting director then shared with us a video of another actor. While I and Advait watched it, we accidentally saw Kareena in it. For a second, we were shocked and then looked at each other. Kamaal lag rahi thi woh (she was looking amazing)," Aamir Khan shared. "Advait asked about the aging factor, and I said meri ho rahi hai, uski bhi ho jayegi (we are using special effects on me, will use them on her too). Since she was not 25, we didn't think of her. She read through and it all went so well. I am so glad that she is our Rupa," the Dangal actor added.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is all set to release on August 11. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan recalls his first impression of Kareena Kapoor: This cute 12-yr-old girl…