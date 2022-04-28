Laal Singh Chaddha: Shruti Haasan wishes Aamir Khan for the film as she joins his Instagram live with Ira Khan

Aamir Khan might have been missing from the big screen for over three years now, but he surely knew the art of keeping his fans intrigued on social media. And now, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a hit. Interestingly, the superstar has released the first track of Kahani following which he got on an Instagram live with his daughter Ira Khan to connect with his fans.

Amid this, Aamir got a surprise as Shruti Haasan joined his Instagram live. During the Instagram live, Shruti was quite happy to interact with both Aamir and Ira and was all praises for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. She said, “So good to see both of you. Best of luck Aamir uncle for all that you are doing”. She also congratulated Aamir for Laal Singh Chaddha and spoke about how she has been discussing his amazing work with her mom recently. Clearly, Shruti is quite excited about the Advait Chandan directorial like Aamir’s massive fan following.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will feature Aamir in a turbaned avatar opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

