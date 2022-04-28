Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Netizens laud the 1st track from Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer

It’s been over three years since Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen and his massive fan following is undoubtedly missing his presence on the bada parda. Interestingly, the wait is going to be over soon as Aamir is coming up with the much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha in August this year. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, the makers have unveiled the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha as Kahani which has taken the internet by a storm.

The song was released after creating a substantial buzz among the fans and the netizens can’t stop gushing about Kahani. A Twitter user tweeted, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani ya hai kahani mein hum. What a beautiful song. Masterpiece on it's way”. Another user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “This song is here to stay for so long #KahaniSongOutNow #AamirKhan the genius. This song gonna take the buzz of #LaalSinghChaddha on another level. Kya pata hum main hai kahani, Ya hain kahani main hum? Take a bow @OfficialAMITABH @ipritamofficial.”

Take a look at tweets for Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Kahani:

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

