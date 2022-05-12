Laal Singh Chaddha song Main Ki Karaan: Netizens hail new track from Aamir Khan’s film; Call it ‘soothing’

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which features Tom Hanks in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. After releasing a podcast and a mind-blowing first track of Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers have now released a new song from the movie and it has got the social media buzzing.

Titled as Main Ki Karaan, the song was sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Pritam and is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Lauding the song, one of the Twitter users wrote, “Sonu and Aamir Khan's combination has always given us some iconic songs and this one is one of them! Sonu, Pritam and Amitabh have done a brilliant job with main ki karaan?” Another user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “The #SonuNigam we were missing is BACK!! Loved the song..Legend for a reason. Melody at its very best…”. One of the Twitter user also tweeted, “With main ki karaan, Sonu, Pritam, and Amitabh have done a fantastic job. Superhit #MainKiKaraan!”.

Take a look at tweets for Laal Singh Chaddha song Main Ki Karaan:

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir Khan in a turbaned avatar for the first time. It will also mark Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Interestingly, the Advait Chandan’s directorial will also star Naga Chaitanya in a key role. Earlier, in a podcast, Aamir Khan had revealed that it took him 14 years to make Laal Singh Chaddha. "In June-July, the film will complete 14 years, since we started it. It has been quite a journey. First few years, we were running behind the rights of the film." Aamir was quoted as saying.

