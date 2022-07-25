Laal Singh Chaddha Song Tur Kalleyan Out: Aamir Khan starrer track takes you on a journey of self-love

Laal Singh Chaddha's team has been creating a lot of hype ever since the film has been announced. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer films are about to release soon but before that, the makers are making sure to release the songs of the film to get the fans excited. The songs that are already released are being loved by the fans and now the video of Tur Kalleyan is out. Only the song was released a few days ago and today the video featuring Aamir has made it on YouTube.

Describing it as a 'beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self,' the soulful track is sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. With music by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song feels like a heartwarming embrace. In the video, we can see Aamir running. He runs in different states, different cities, different weather etc. This song perfectly defines self-love.

Check out the song:

Tur Kalleyan was shot across various regions in India. Tur Kalleyan exhibits one of the longest shot sequences in the film. It took around one and half months to shoot it. Not only did the team travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the shoot of this song, it also travelled to far-off places to extract five-second shots, an earlier report in IANS revealed.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film will hit theatres on 11 August.

