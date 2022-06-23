Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan flashes a smile & waves at the paparazzi as he gets spotted; PICS

Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors in Indian cinema. He is known for giving some iconic movies like Dil, Raja Hindustani, Sarfarosh, Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, PK, Dangal, and many more in his career of over three decades. Though Aamir is not active on social media, the actor still manages to be in the headlines for some reason or the other.

Earlier today, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist was spotted in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai by the paparazzi. The 3 Idiots actor looked dapper in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a pink shirt and colourful harem pants. Aamir acknowledged the shutterbugs, smiled, and posed for the pictures. He was also seen adorning his eyeglasses.

Check out Aamir Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of the comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. It is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The makers had unveiled the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have been showering praises ever since.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. It is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022.

