Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan on cancel culture: You have to learn to ignore certain things…

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan and now both the stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Recently Aamir interacted with the media and opened up about a lot of things and now Bebo in a recent interview has spoken about ageism in Bollywood and if actresses over a certain age find it difficult to find work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on cancel culture

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post.” I am like ‘It's a film and it's going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that's it. If it's a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on ageism in Bollywood

When asked if she feels that ageism exists in Bollywood and that women find it difficult to find work in films, Kareena Kapoor Khan talking to India Today replied that she thinks it only exists on social media and not in real life as it makes for a good topic and you are constantly talking about it. She further added that this topic becomes a topic of discussion and people are writing articles and debates are happening but in reality, she said that everyone is getting work. “If you're talented, you will get work. If you're looking good, you will get work. If you're being yourself, you'll get work,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan further quipped that today she thinks everyone is doing great work and that age is just a number and people are doing different characters and you are as old as you look. “I am still a working actor, I worked throughout my pregnancies and people who have a problem with it, don't take me. But the fact is that I've shot with Aamir even when I was five and a half months pregnant. Alia is still pregnant and working and continues to work. So, it's up to the person to break boundaries and take up the challenge,” she said.

Laal Singh Chaddha

For the unversed, the Advait Chandan directorial will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. After much delay due to several reasons, the film will finally hit the silver screens on the 11th of August, 2022.

