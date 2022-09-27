Laal Singh Chaddha: THIS TV actress reveals she auditioned for Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer
Find out who is this TV actress who auditioned to star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Ever since this Aamir Khan starrer was announced, fans had been waiting with bated breaths for its release. Unfortunately, the film which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles bombed at the box office. During the Koffee With Karan 7 episode featuring Aamir and Kareena, the Sarfarosh actor had revealed that Bebo was not their first choice and that a lot of actresses had auditioned for the part. Recently, during an interview, actress Eisha Singh opened up about auditioning for the role too.
Yes! You heard that right. Eisha Singh who rose to fame from the small screen will soon be seen in Middle-Class Love. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spilt the beans on her audition for the Aamir Khan starrer. Eisha revealed that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha were looking for a newcomer initially and she auditioned for it. Eisha further added that she got to know from someone that Aamir Khan even like her audition. Although this did not work out but she met Aamir for another project.
Elaborating further on her experience of auditioning for Laal Singh Chaddha, Eisha Singh revealed that she did three scenes and enjoyed most of it. She also said that her dad watched her audition for the film and it made her nervous. She further added that she got to know later that Kareena Kapoor Khan was doing the part, but she was fine. She shared, “I don’t care if 50 more people auditioned for it. The fact that I auditioned for it, and they considered me, thought I was eligible to be a part of a big film like Laal Singh Chaddha and be paired opposite Aamir Khan was a big thing for me.”
