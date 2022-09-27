Laal Singh Chaddha: THIS TV actress reveals she auditioned for Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Ever since this Aamir Khan starrer was announced, fans had been waiting with bated breaths for its release. Unfortunately, the film which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles bombed at the box office. During the Koffee With Karan 7 episode featuring Aamir and Kareena, the Sarfarosh actor had revealed that Bebo was not their first choice and that a lot of actresses had auditioned for the part. Recently, during an interview, actress Eisha Singh opened up about auditioning for the role too.

Yes! You heard that right. Eisha Singh who rose to fame from the small screen will soon be seen in Middle-Class Love. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spilt the beans on her audition for the Aamir Khan starrer. Eisha revealed that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha were looking for a newcomer initially and she auditioned for it. Eisha further added that she got to know from someone that Aamir Khan even like her audition. Although this did not work out but she met Aamir for another project.