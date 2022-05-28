Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan enjoys Pani Puri, hosts preview ahead of releasing it at IPL 2022 Final

All set to drop Laal Singh Chaddha trailer tomorrow at IPL 2022 finals, Aamir Khan is excited. His excitement became evident at the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer preview being held today in Mumbai where Aamir enjoyed panipuri with media personnel. The superstar is seen savouring panipuris with the ladies present at the trailer preview. Aamir greeted the media and even made them a part of the event. The film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is all set to release in August.

Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer preview

Keeping the buzz strong, Aamir Khan left everyone excited for Laal Singh Chaddha's release by hosting a trailer preview in the city on Saturday. Mr Perfectionist arrived in style at the preview. In the photos, he is seen enjoying Pani Puri with all the ladies present for the screening of the trailer. Aamir is seen clad in a white tee with harem pants and a pink shirt over it. He teamed it up with brown boots and his cool glasses. The Laal Singh Chaddha star even reviewed the Pani Puri and gave it a thumbs up.

See Aamir Khan's photos from Laal Singh Chaddha trailer screening:

Aamir Khan promotes Laal Singh Chaddha

Over the past few days, Aamir Khan has been promoting Laal Singh Chaddha with Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh on the Star Sports social media handle. He had announced that he will be releasing the trailer of his and Kareena's film during the second strategic timeout of the first innings of the IPL 2022 final match. Since then, fans have been excited to witness the final match as well as the much-awaited trailer of Aamir's film. The film's previous songs Main Ki Karaan and Kahaani have been a hit with fans. Now, all eyes are on the trailer that is set to premiere tomorrow at IPL 2022 finals.

Aamir Khan's mom reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

At the launch of the Kahaani song on the radio, Aamir revealed how his mom reacted after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. 'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch Mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me. (My mother loved the film. She said to me 'Aamir don't listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don't cut anything.' So what my mother feels about my work is very important for me.)."

For those unaware, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

