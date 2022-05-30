Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Celebs Reaction: Ira Khan, Zoya Akhtar hail Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film

The trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is finally out. Ever since the Aamir Khan’s production house shared the trailer video on their official social media channels, fans and celebrities started reacting to the posts. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram handle and garnered the attention of her fans and industry friends. Sharing the trailer, Kareena wrote: ‘’A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha’’

As soon as, Bebo shared the trailer on her social media, celebs like Preity G Zinta, Poonam Damania, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, and Saba Ali Khan dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. While Masaba Gupta called it Superb. On the other hand, taking to her Instagram stories, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared her excitement while watching the trailer of her dad’s film.

Check celebrities reaction on Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer:

Have a look at Ira Khan’s Insta story:

The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump.