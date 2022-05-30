Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Reaction: Fans praise Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer; Say 'Can't wait'

The trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is finally out and fans can’t keep calm! Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer at IPL 2022 Finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump.

Sharing the trailer on its official social media channels, Aamir Khan Productions wrote: Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug. Meanwhile, within a few minutes of the trailer release, people on the Internet began expressing their views.

Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote on Twitter, "Aamir, You’re Always amazing us with ur soulful acting! Wonderful Job. Emotional Scenes, that’s getting us thrilled for more. What a big challenge to adapt the film, not only but You’ll add much value to it... I’m Confident.

Referring to Aamir Kareena’s 3 Idiots, another user wrote, "Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the magic will spread once again." Calling the trailer beautiful, a Twitter user wrote, "Honestly one of the most beautiful trailers in a while... can't wait to watch this movie in theatres."

Check out what the netizens have to say about the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: