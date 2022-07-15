Laal Singh Chaddha Tur Kalleyan Song: Don't miss Arijit Singh's soulful track from Aamir Khan's upcoming film.

After an exciting trailer, posters and a few songs, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped a brand new track on Friday. Titled 'Tur Kalleyan', the makers only released the song, sans the video. Describing it as a 'beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self,' the soulful track is sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi.

With music by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song feels like a heartwarming embrace. Announcing the same on social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared, "#TurKalleyan - a song that encapsulates the embarkment of a beautiful journey of self love. https://bit.ly/TurKalleyan #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan."

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha Songh Tur Kalleyan:

While the song's video has not yet been released, the song was shot across various regions in India. Tur Kalleyan exhibits one of the longest shot sequences in the film. It took around one and half months to shoot it. Not only did the team travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the shoot of this song, it also travelled to far off places to extract five-second shots, an earlier report in IANS revealed.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film will hit theatres on 11 August.

