Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer a 'masterpiece'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently all over the headlines as their highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been released in the theatres today. It also features Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, Atul Kulkarni has written the film. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. It has been shot in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019.

On Wednesday night, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by many popular celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kiran Rao, Iran Khan, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, Rohit Saraf, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Ramesh Taurani, Tisca Chopra, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more. Laal Singh Chaddha has also clashed with Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar at the box office.

As Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been released today, it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. A user wrote: "Review #LaalSinghChaddha : BLOCKBUSTER!!! I have no words to express the beauty of this heart touching film. One of the very best films of Aamir after 3 Idiots. The screenplay is significantly enhanced as per taste of Indian audience and it will be loved. Rating: 4.5(Must Watch)" A second user said: "Loved #LaalSinghChaddha #KareenaKapoorKhan is brilliant. #aamirKhan outstanding. Advait has made a superb film. Don’t miss this one guys." A third user said: "I am really loved this movie ...Such a best movie ever ...You guys need to watch it guy's . ..worth watching...#LaalSinghChaddhaReview."

Here's how fans have reacted to Laal Singh Chaddha:

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Review: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor & Naga Chaitanya’s film has its heart in the right place