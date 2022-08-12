Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Review: Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan's cameo the 'highlight' of Aamir Khan's film

Laal Singh Chaddha was among the most awaited films of the year. The Aamir Khan starrer marked the actor's return on the big screen after four years, the last release being Thugs Of Hindostan. The film has not been able to put on a show at the box office but what the audience is loving is the Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for four long years too, his last release being Zero. He made a short appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry and the cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha is his second since Zero. Interestingly, he will also have a cameo in next month's big ticket release Brahmastra and next year's Eid release Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo news for Laal Singh Chaddha was circulating since the film was conceived, but one wasn't absolutely sure about the same until much later, when Aamir Khan talked about Shah Rukh Khan reprising the role of his younger self, much like Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump. The news of the Badshah's cameo was unanimously appreciated by fans and they flocked into theatres to watch their star on the big screen. In the movie, the younger character of Laal taught SRK his iconic open arm step, which eventually was used by the icon in many of his movies. Fans of SRK celebrated his appearance on the big screen in a big way. Netizens who happened to watch the movie, went on to call the Raees actor's segment the highlight of the movie. Here are some of the reactions from the twitterati who watched Laal Singh Chaddha on the big screen.

Laal Singh Chaddha hasn't been able to do movie business anywhere close to what was expected out of it. Criticism has been drawn towards the acting and the slow screenplay. Aamir Khan has not confirmed which movie he will be working on, next and we should get clarity on it, very soon. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he has three big ticket releases next year, in the form of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He is also in talks with Yash Raj Films and Salman Khan for a two hero film, which will take the spy universe forward.

