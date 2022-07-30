Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni on North Vs South debate: 'Suddenly we love to make discrimination'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. Now, as the promotions have kicked off, we have seen Aamir hosting a screening for everyone including superstars of the South like Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and others. Amid the ongoing North Vs South debate, fans of Aamir are looking forward to seeing how the film fares. Now, the writer of the film, Atul Kulkarni also shared his stance on the North Vs South debate and even revealed if he gets any pre-release jitters.

Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni on North Vs South debate

In a conversation with India Today, Atul, who has written and adapted Forrest Gump into Aamir and Kareena starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, shared that he 'doesn't think' about the North Vs South debate and related things. He added that Pan-India films have been made for the longest time and people have been watching them. However, he did agree that the audience doesn't remain the same all the time and that it changes as well. Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul said, "I don't really think about all these things. I believe people watch what they like. We take pride in producing the highest number of films as a nation in the world, and we take pride as a nation having such a rich history of filmmaking. Suddenly we love to make discrimination [over language]. I have never understood this." He also added that filmmakers' responsibility is to tell stories in a beautiful way and not think about other things.

Further, Atul was asked if he is nervous before the release of the film. The actor-writer said that he has learnt to not take the pressure of the release of the film over the last 22 years of his career. On Bollywood films not doing too well and if it creates any pressure on him for Laal Singh Chaddha, Atul said that the audience judges a film on its own merit. He said, "You cannot dictate to the audience whether to watch it or not to watch any film. Right? It just depends on the merit. If people like it, people will see the film. I think it is a completely independent process."

Aamir promotes Laal Singh Chaddha with Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi

Recently, to kick off promotions of the film, Aamir joined Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi at a press event. He and the South superstars got together to answer questions of the media about the film. Aamir also dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring Chaitanya's character Balaraju from Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Chaitanya spoke about his experience of working with Aamir and revealed how he was sad when the film wrapped up for him.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and set for release on August 11, 2022.

