Laal Singh Chaddha's lukewarm response: Manav Vij calls OTT viewers to pay Aamir Khan for THIS reason

As per news reports, this film was boycotted after a section of the media dug out bits from Aamir's 2015 interview, where he had spoken about the "growing intolerance" in the country. Amidst such uproar by netizens, this film was silently released on the OTT platform Netflix without much promotion.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha received a lukewarm response soon after its theatrical release on August 11. One could simply say that owing to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the footfall at the theatres has relatively been low over two years. However, such was not the case with this film.

On a contrary to this ‘boycott development’, many netizens, who have now seen the film on Netflix, are claiming that the film is portrayed beautifully well and they feel apologetic for not watching it in the theatres.

Actor Manav Vij on Laal Singh Chaddha’s response on OTT

Actor Manav Vij, who essayed the role of a Pakistani soldier in the film, has taken note of this latest development. Vij suggested people should send money to Aamir Khan’s production house to compensate for the losses that occurred due to their poor performance at the theatres.

Vij made a knee-jerking remark and told Mid-Day, “Many people also apologized to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. If people are so apologetic, they should have transferred Rs 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your (people’s) stupidity.”

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film could only earn Rs 58.73 crore, as reported by the Indian Express.

Aamir Khan takes a break from his acting career

Sporting his grey hair and beard at an event in Delhi on Monday, Aamir Khan talked about his career ahead and said, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

