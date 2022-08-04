Laal Singh Chaddha's Tere Hawaale: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's song is a tribute to the miracle of love

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film will be theatrically released on 11 August 2022.

Now, ahead of the film's release, earlier today, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled a new song titled Tere Hawaale. It is sung by the melodious Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam. The video version of the song is yet to be released but it has already started to get rave reviews from viewers. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's film, Raksha Bandhan.

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha's song Tere Hawaale:

Aamir's Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. Laal Singh Chaddha makers have already released songs from the film including Kahani, Main Ki Karaan? Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and Tur Kalleyan. The trailer of the movie was unveiled during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have also been showering praises on social media ever since.

Earlier, Aamir also launched a podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, wherein he shared some behind-the-scenes trivia and anecdotes about the film. Laal Singh Chaddha has been filmed in more than 100 Indian locations. The film was initially scheduled for cinema release on multiple dates in 2020–2022 but kept getting delayed due to the production halt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

