Laapataa Ladies actress Pratibha Ranta opens up about being the national crush: ‘Mera main focus to…’

Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta is receiving a lot of praise for her performance in her latest projects. During a recent chat with Filmy Gyan, the actress was asked how she feels about being a national crush, she said she feels good to be appreciated for her work.

Pratibha Ranta talks about going viral

During the chat, when Pratibha Ranta was asked about how she feels about being viral, the actress says, “Kaam ke liye taareef ho rhi hai, waise viral hone mein zyaada mazaa hai (it feels good to be viral when I am being appreciated for my work.)” The actress shared that she feels grateful and it’s a ‘beautiful feeling’ to receive this love.

The actress emphasized the fact that she likes dreaming and wants to work on them. She also shared that she wants to explore all kinds of characters. When asked about a sequel to Laapataa Ladies, she said there’s no such news but if there’s a part two, every character will have a different story and her character will become an entrepreneur.

Pratibha’s role in Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Ranta plays Jaya in Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies. Jaya is a strong female character, who dreams big and is also ready for the consequences. She is married off against her wishes, but she manages to run away to study and fulfill her dreams. Laapataa Ladies also stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam in important roles.

Pratibha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has become a popular series on the OTT platform Netflix and fans love the performances of the characters. In the series, she plays the role of a young girl, Shama. Her role here is quite different from one in Laapata Ladies, but fans love her in both roles.

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

