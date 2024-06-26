Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam aka Manju Mai reveals being skeptical about her dialect while auditioning: ‘Marathi actress ko kyu lenge?’

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was a trailblazer and served the much-awaited due to so many artists including Chhaya Kadam. The actress who played the character of Manju Mai in the movie has now spoken about how her Maharashtrian dialect made her a little skeptical about this character who was from Uttar Pradesh.

Chhaya Kadam thought the makers would take someone from the Hindi belt and not her

Looking back at her audition days for Laapata Ladies, Chhaya spoke to Times of India on the lines of MIFF’s closing ceremony and revealed that she was initially scared. She said that before Laapataa as well whenever she had done Hindi movies, her character was always of a Maharashtrian woman but here she had to step in the shoes of a UP lady and she didn’t want to get caught.

Chhaya recalled speaking to the movie’s casting director Romil Modi who was also her friend about it and constantly telling him, 'Romil, nahi hoga. Ye log audition lenge aur kisi Hindi wale ko lenge, Marathi actress ko kyu lenge?' But Kadam calls herself grateful that Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan believed in her capabilities to pull off Manju Mai.

Chhaya further revealed that she is a vivid learner and would call her dialect trainer Sonu Anand even in the middle of the night to make sure she was on track. The Madgaon Express actress added, “Kiran ji had done a lot of work on that film. Mujhe khud alag-alag language aur har language mein ek lehja hota hai - woh karne mein bahut maza aata hai.”

Chhaya Kadam says her character is the most important thing, the makers come later

Kadam wants to do different kinds of characters and wants to continue learning with every passing film. She believes ‘Kiran Rao kamaal ki director hai aur kamaal ki insaan hai.’ She recalled being offered a small role in Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat but Chhaya had to miss it due to one of her operations.

A little later than expected, Kadam is finally getting her due and it’s surely wholesome. She recently made her Cannes debut with two of her films All We Imagine As Light and Sister Midnight.

