Laapataa Ladies couldn't perform well like 12th Fail because of marketing issues, feels PVR INOX MD

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies has been one of the most appreciated films of the year. Upon release, the film produced by Aamir Khan was showered with extremely positive reviews from the critics and the audience, which helped it do well at the box office.

However, a large portion of the audience skipped watching it in cinemas and waited for its OTT release. The managing director of PVR INOX, Ajay Bijli, said that the incident happened due to marketing issues.

Ajay Bijli thinks Laapataa Ladies' marketing issues restricted its box office potential

During an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Bijli compared the box office run of Laapataa Ladies with 12th Fail. He said the film was released just like the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, but the former couldn't do that well.

The MD of PVR INOX also said that people assumed it would be released on OTT soon. He recalled having a similar conversation with Aamir Khan recently. "He was saying Laapataa Ladies could've done much better. But people were sure ki wo abhi aa jayegi. Wo 8 hafte ke baad aayi (The audience assumed it would come on streaming very soon. But it came after 8 weeks)," he said.

Comparing the case with 12th Fail, he said Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer didn't fall prey to this. Mentioning that there was a "marketing issue," he said that the communication about streaming magnified, and suddenly, people said, "'Achha ab toh aane wali hai toh baad mein dekh lenge (Okay, it will be on OTT very soon, so we'll watch it at that time),'" he added.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film featured newcomers Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead, along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Durgesh Kumar. The film was released in cinemas on March 1 and proved to be a success.

However, it was able to reach a wider audience with its OTT release. The popularity of the film multiplied, and it became a major topic of discussion. It was only after the film's release on the OTT platform Netflix that the lead stars started getting recognized, and their popularity shot up.

