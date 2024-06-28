Laapataa Ladies Deleted Scene: Deepak seeks help from fakiri baba to find missing wife Phool; what happens next will leave you in splits

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies has been receiving rave reviews and lots of love from fans and critics on social media. The film tells the story of two newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's houses.

Undoubtedly, the cinephiles have already watched the film quite a few times. But this article will present a deleted scene from the film featuring Deepak seeking help from a fakiri baba to find his missing wife Phool and we are sure the video will make you go rolling on the floor laughing. Let's have a look.

Laapataa Ladies' deleted scene ft. Deepak and fakiri baba is too funny to miss

In Laapataa Ladies, Deepak Kumar (played by Sparsh Shrivastava) lost his wife Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel) during the train journey after their wedding. When Deepak reached his home, he realized that the new bride was someone else's.

After this, he started finding his wife in every way possible. From seeking help from his friends to going to the police station, he did not leave any way that could help him find his missing wife. Now, a deleted scene was shared on Netflix India YouTube where we can see Deepak going to a fakiri baba with his two friends.

When one of Deepak's friends introduced him to the fakiri baba and said, "Yeh hamara dost hai Deepak. Abhi 4 din pehle biyah hua aur (He is my friend Deepak. He got married four days ago and), the latter stopped him mid-way and gave him some herbs and advised him to take them twice a day.

Realizing the fakiri baba thought it wrong, Deepak told him that his wife was missing so why was he giving him herbs? Then the baba gave a paper and advised him to offer water to the rising sun and then let a small piece of the paper fly into the air. He further added that whichever direction it flies in, that's where Deepak will find his wife and once he finds her, he should give the herbs to Phool twice a day.

This funny encounter between Deepak, his friends, and fakiri baba welcomed hilarious comments from fans and they wanted to know why the scene was deleted.

Have a look:

More about Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's directorial under the Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies, is set in 2001 in rural India. Chaos ensues as two young brides lose their way during a train journey, creating merriment. The cast also features Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, and others. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

