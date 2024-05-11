Laapataa Ladies: Janhvi Kapoor lauds Kiran Rao’s 'special movie'; pats back of Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Rantta, Nitanshi Goel

Kiran Rao's second directorial film, Laapataa Ladies, has been receiving love from cinephiles and critics for all the right reasons. The movie is still going strong on OTT.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently gave it a watch and was blown away by the caliber of the lead actors and Rao’s masterpiece. Read her review below!

Janhvi Kapoor reviews Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, came up with yet another marvel titled Laapataa Ladies. The film that narrates the life story of two brides who get lost during a train journey is not just empowering but also talks so much about the plight of women in India.

Janhvi Kapoor was finally able to watch the movie in the comfort of her home and was highly impressed by the film. She took to Instagram stories and shared a screengrab of the film and heaped praises on the team along with the filmmaker.

The Bawaal actress wrote in her review, "@pratibha_ranta your silent strength, @nitanshigoelofficial your innocence and heartwarming smile, @ss_this_side your honestly and disarming humor! Hats off to you guys and @raodyness mam for making such a beautiful work of art. Such a special movie and such special performances. Heart is full (red heart emojis)."

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs heap praises on the team of Laapataa Ladies

Not just Janhvi, several other B-town stars also penned words of appreciation for the marvelous film. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “What a gem...take a bow,” about the team, while Varun Dhawan wrote in his review, “JUST LOVED LAAPATAA LADIES, @raodyness.” He further commended the cast of the film, saying, “So well performed by each and every cast member loved everything about it @aafilms.official.”

Priyanka Chopra also watched the movie and asked Kiran Rao to make more movies. She wrote online, “Thank you for the entertainment and education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem and make more movies!”

More about Laapataa Ladies

The comedy-drama film, which was initially titled 2 Brides, is co-produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishanin lead roles. The movie not only received critical acclaim but was also screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao as his movie Srikanth hits theatres