Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao recalls getting 'hooked' after Aamir Khan gave 'one liner about two girls on a train'

Movies crafted by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan consistently strike a chord with the audience, and it seems like Laapataa Ladies is following the same path. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is scheduled for release next month, and anticipation is building up. Following a positive response to the film's trailer, the team is actively promoting it to generate more excitement. Recently, the filmmaker offered some details about the script.

Kiran Rao opens up on Laapataa Ladies’ script

Recently, the Dhobi Ghat director, Kiran Rao is making a comeback after 14 years with the film Laapataa Ladies. During an interaction with PTI, she mentioned that people often anticipate negative outcomes, particularly concerning women's safety. However, she clarified that her film, although realistic and down-to-earth, doesn't delve into those dark aspects. She said, “Honestly, this story could have gone in any direction. It could have been any other genre. When we were writing this, we were conscious that while we are touching upon several issues, the idea is to entertain and make it an accessible and a fun journey.”

She mentioned that there is a great deal of positivity in the world. When reflecting on our lives, we recognize the many individuals who inspire hope and affection. There are people we look up to in our midst, yet we don't witness them on screen as much as we'd like. The director acknowledges that maintaining a light-hearted tone was difficult, but she viewed it as a chance to portray imperfect yet relatable characters who are "lovable and real". She added, “It was a bit of a balancing act to keep the realism while keeping the satire and humour… You feel like you know these people.”

Rao mentioned that she had been developing a script for her upcoming film, but she hadn't found the right idea yet. That changed when Aamir Khan came back from a screenwriting contest he was overseeing. She said, “Aamir came home and told me a one-liner, about two girls on a train and how they get swapped. And I was hooked. I knew that this was not just a great story but also a great opportunity for me.”

She then mentioned that honestly, the story wasn't something she would typically write herself. It didn't naturally align with her style of storytelling, but she believed she could contribute something of her own to it.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios, is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande under Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan, the film is set to release on March 1st, 2024. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

