Laapataa Ladies: New poster offers glimpse into Kiran Rao's comedy-drama; film gets postponed to THIS date

After making her directorial debut with 2011’s Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao began carving out an identity for herself in Bollywood. She is now set to don the hat of a director once again for Laapataa Ladies. Recently, an intriguing poster of the film was released, sparking curiosity amongst fans. Notably, a new release date for the film has also been announced. Read on to get the details and have a look at the poster inside.

Laapataa Ladies’ new poster gets unveiled

Taking to their Instagram account this afternoon, Jio Studios released an official poster of the film. As the film is set in rural India, the poster shows two women covering their faces under their veil and a man, who can be seen carrying a suitcase in his hand, heading somewhere. Have a look at the poster right here.

Notably, as the movie makers unveiled the poster, they also announced a new release date for the project, which was initially scheduled for its release on January 5, 2024. Announcing the postponement of its release date, Jio Studios wrote in their caption while releasing the poster, “Laapataa Ladies ki khoj abhi jaari hai! Milenge 1st March 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein.”

More about Laapataa Ladies

The movie has been directed by Kiran Rao, who has co-produced the project with acclaimed actor Aamir Khan. The dialogues were written by Sneha Desai. Notably, Laapataa Ladies recently garnered international recognition when it was showcased at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Talking about the plot of the comedy-drama film, Laapataa Ladies, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles, is the tale of two young brides, who get separated from a train journey.

The film’s teaser was released earlier on September 8, giving fans a glimpse into its storyline. It shows how the ladies’ husbands reach the police station to report them missing and depicts the adventure that further unfolds in their journey.

The film’s teaser was highly appreciated by fans and they expressed their keenness to watch the film on big screens with its release.

