Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava react to Kiran Rao directorial's official selection at Oscars 2025; Ravi Kishan says, 'Bharat ki film hai yeh'

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. The film faced competition from several notable titles, including Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, the National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam, Rajkummar Rao's Shrikanth, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur among others. Now, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava shared their excitement about this achievement. While Ravi Kishan added that "Bharat ki film hai yeh".

In a chat with India Today, Nitanshi, recounted the moment of celebration among her team, including director Kiran Rao and actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta. She noted, "We all had a little celebration moment in our group chat on WhatsApp. I was eagerly waiting for confirmation from Kiran ma’am that what I was hearing in the news was true. I wanted someone to pinch me. I even had my own little dance party in my room." The 17-year-old actor, the youngest in the Laapataa Ladies team, said, "I’m definitely the one dancing the most here."

Looking to the future, she conveyed her hopes of celebrating with her team at the Oscars, mentioning that she was optimistic they would be dancing all the way to the event and, with any luck, winning the trophy. Although she had not yet received any messages from Aamir Khan, Nitanshi felt confident he would soon extend his best wishes to the team. Reflecting on her time during the filming, she emphasized that her main priority was to ensure the audience appreciated their efforts.

Advertisement

Goel remarked on the incredible love they had received from the audience, noting that their recognition at the Oscars was a testament to that support. She credited the audience, Kiran Rao, and Aamir Khan for giving them the opportunity to reach an international platform, expressing her deep gratitude for allowing them to soar globally. She described the experience as a beautiful and surreal moment.

Sparsh expressed his excitement, describing the moment as emotional for the entire team. He mentioned that when the announcement was made, his phone began to flood with DMs, calls, and messages, leaving him wondering what was happening.

He recalled a call from his casting director, who announced, "Brother, we’re headed to the Oscars!" Sparsh's immediate reaction was one of shock, as he had never anticipated the film reaching such heights. While he acknowledged the incredible script and talented creators, he still felt like a newcomer. He emphasized the significance of a strong script and its execution, noting that while there would be celebrations, he wanted to reserve the real festivities for when they win.

Advertisement

Ravi Kishan described Laapataa Ladies as a film that "represents the real India," expressing confidence in its potential victory at the Oscars. He conveyed his excitement and happiness upon receiving the news, mentioning that he had been inundated with calls since then.

The 55-year-old actor reflected on what this honor means to him, stating that it was a dream-come-true moment and the greatest honor, one he never expected to achieve. He emphasized that the film reflects India and showcases women's empowerment beautifully, affirming his belief that it will win and bring the trophy home.

Co-produced by Aamir Khan, the film garnered attention for its unique narrative. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan among others, Laapataa Ladies centered around two newlywed brides and their journeys. The film was released earlier this year and is available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025 leaving behind 29 films including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal