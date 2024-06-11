Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel aka Phool reveals mom left her government job, dad quit business because she 'wanted to be an actor'

Kiran Rao’s latest directorial Laapataa Ladies feels like home even if we watch it a zillionth time. While the movie has given a spike to the careers of all the actors starring in it, Nitanshi Goel is enjoying special fame. It surely came as a shocker to several people who got to know that their ‘Phool Kumari’ is just 16 years old. The actress in a recent interview has revealed how her parents sacrificed a lot to help her pursue acting.

Nitanshi Goel on her parents’ selfless love for her and her passion

The actress recently sat in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia where she was asked if after being such a star she is able to do typical teenage things including having a crush. Nitanshi didn’t hesitate and quickly responded by saying that the love of her parents is more than anything for her and shared what major mountains they shook just to support her.

Nitanshi feels that no one can love selflessly than one’s parents and confesses that her parents left their respective lives just to make hers. She detailed, “I just wanted to act and be on TV, and with just that little thought, my father left his business in Noida and he’s here doing a job. My mom left her government job and she’s here for me. All of this was just because I wanted to be an actor.”

Calling it true love, Nitanshi said one shouldn’t settle for less than what she has and also that she doesn’t have any crush for now. Aren’t the boys giving her more attention? Goel reacted to this by saying, “Oh Sajni Re toh bohot chal raha hai!”. For the unversed, O Sajni is an Arijit Singh-sung song from Nitanshi’s film which is trending big time.

The Maidaan actress further shared that her mom Rashi Goel often complains to her about reading her emails which Nitanshi is not able to. Explaining what they include, Goel shared that it has ‘love letters’ and videos of mothers wanting to have a girl like Phool Kumari.

She added, “They’re calling me cute names, Phool Kumari, Sajni, they also make National Crush video edits. This is flattering, I love it! I’m enjoying it, it’s cute!”

Laapataa Ladies which started streaming on Netflix a month ago has still running in theatres for over 100 days now and its promising occupancy is convincing enough for theatre owners to not pull it down. The slice-of-life movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

Did you know Nitanshi wasn’t able to take her final exams for class 11th due to Laapataa Ladies shooting?

However, when the actress went to take the exams later, Nitanshi experienced a warm reaction from her teachers. She shared, “During the exam, a teacher came to me and said, ‘You’ve done such good work!’ The invigilator, who was there, said, ‘Let her complete her exam then we all will get a chance to talk to her, click selfies with her, and tell her how good she was.’ They all have rooted for me.”

Nitanshi admitted that the feeling is surreal that her teachers are proud of her after watching the movie. She is currently in standard 12th with commerce as her stream and will be taking her board exams in 2025.

