Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel names Kareena Kapoor Khan as favorite celebrity; manifests crossover between Phool Kumari and Crew's Jasmine

Nitanshi Goel has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her simply beautiful role Phool Kumari in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. In a recent video, the actress shared her favorite celebrity is Kareena Kapoor Khan and reacted to the latter's praise for her film.

Nitanshi Goel opens up about her favorite celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan

Netflix India recently shared a story featuring Nitanshi Goel and let fans ask their questions to the actress. In one of the stories, the Laapataa Ladies' star was asked to name her favorite celebrity and she said, "My favorite celebrity has to be sabki favorite Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and she also put up a story appreciating Laapataa Ladies, all our performances, it was OMG, yeh kaise ho raha hai sab (how all these are happing)."

She further added, "I'm manifesting a crossover between Phool Kumari from Laapataa Ladies and Jasmine from Crew."

In another story, Goel also shared some secrets about Kiran Rao as she shared that the filmmaker is a very good singer as well as an actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praise on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

On May 3, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share a glowing review for the movie Laapataa Ladies. Sharing the poster of the comedy-drama on her stories and tagging the cast and crew of the movie, Kareena exclaimed, "What a gem...take a bow."

More About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around Deepak (played by Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool Kumari (Nitanshi Goel), who are recently married. After their marriage, they head toward their home by a crowded train to Mukhi, where Deepak and his family reside. On arriving at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind the same red veil.

Deepak reaches his home and discovers that his wife has changed and it is another lady Pushpa Rani (Pratibha Ranta). The story then follows Deepak trying to find his actual wife and on the other hand, Pushpa helping him unknowingly keeping her hope of continuing her studies.

The cast of Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

