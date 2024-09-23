Laapataa Ladies: Nitanshi Goel tells Kiran Rao ‘mam aapne toh bahut sapne poore kar diye’ as comedy-drama goes to Oscars 2025; Celebs shower love

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies had been waiting with bated breath, hoping that the comedy-drama movie would be selected as India’s nomination for Oscars 2025. Well, earlier today, the team got to know about this massive news and since then, they have been trying to process it. Soon after, helmer Kiran took to her social media, thanking the cast and the team for making this possible. Taking to the comments section, Nitanshi Goel penned that Rao has helped many people realize their dreams by making the movie. Don’t miss the reaction of other B-town celebs.

After knowing that Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature Film category, Kiran Rao penned a long note expressing her gratitude to everyone who was part of the film. Soon after, Nitanshi Goel who plays the role of Phool Kumari in the film, took to the comments section and wrote, “Kiran mam aapne toh bahut sapne poore kar diye. I am still processing it if this is true.”

Take a look:

Soon after, several Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to congratulate the team on taking the first step together bringing the Oscar Award home. Newly married actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped multiple red heart emojis while Munjya star Sharvari penned, “Big big big big congratulations Maam and a tight hug.” Actor-writer Piyush Mishra gave badhai to the team while Karisma Kapoor congratulated them. Karan Johar, Prateik Babbar, Mona Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, and others also showered them with love.

Actress Pratibha Ranta, who portrayed Jaya Tripathi in the movie, got emotional on reading Kiran’s heartfelt note while Rao’s son-in-law Nupur Shikhare left multiple hearts in the comments. Aamir Khan’s production house also commented, “Surajmukhi se Oscars tak ka safar.”

Take a look:

In her note, the Dhobi Ghat filmmaker stated that she is deeply honored and beyond delighted that their film has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars 2025 (Academy Awards 2025). She expressed, “I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

Kiran Rao further thanked her producers, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their support and faith in this vision. “It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth,” she added.

Read her entire note below:

Nitanshi Goel also took to her social media and expressed her happiness. Dropping an image with Kiran Rao along with a picture of herself with several clapboards hung on the wall, she penned, “Phool english mein bataayein? feeling very happy & grateful that Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry for Oscars 2025! Kalaakand banaane ja rahi hun aap sab ke liye. Aapki Phool.”

Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies also stars actors like Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan and was theatrically released on March 1, 2024.

