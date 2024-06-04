Laapataa Ladies' Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava acing Aditi Rao Hydari's Gaja Gamini walk is a crossover we didn't know we needed

Ever since Netflix has treated us to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, cinephiles are going gaga over Aditi Rao Hydari's character Bibbojaan. Aditi's 'gaja gamini' walk in the song, Saiyaan Hatto Jao, is the highlight of her performance in the series. While many people have tried the trend of Bibbojaan's walk on social media, Laapataa Ladies actors Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava's hilarious version of performing the 'gaja gamini' walk has surely caught our attention.

Laapataa Ladies' crossover with Heeramandi

Netflix India has posted a clip on its official Instagram account in which Laapataa Ladies actors Pratibha and Sparsh can be seen recreating Aditi Rao Hydari's famous 'gaja gamini' walk. Both of them are holding sunflowers in their hands as they walk together like Aditi's character, Bibbojaan from Heeramandi, to indicate that they are searching for 'Phool'.

For those who haven't watched Laapataa Ladies yet, actress Nitanshi Goel plays the character of Phool Kumari, a young bride who gets lost after being exchanged during a train ride. Pratibha plays Jaya, another bride who is exchanged during the same journey, and Sparsh plays Deepak Kumar, the husband of Phool Kumari.

The video reads, "Kuch nahin bhai Phool ko dhundne ja rahe hain (Nothing bro, we are going to search Phool.)" The post is accompanied by a funny caption that says, "Hatto jao, we're looking for Sajni."

Watch the video below:

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Many netizens reacted to Netflix India's post in the comment section. An Instagram user called it the "crossover we didn't know we needed." Another comment reads, "Danggggg" with fire and a laughing emoji at the end. An Instagram user referred to them as "cuties".

"Bro got the movies," one of the comments reads. An Instagram user tagged Sparsh Shrivastava and wrote, "...just capture the whole video." Another comment says, "We approve this."

Check them out:

Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava's dating rumors

Both Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava have been promoting their film, Laapataa Ladies, these days. The rumored couple have been spotted together in public for promotions and premieres, fueling speculations of romance brewing between them.

Recently, during an AMA session for Netflix India, an Instagram user quizzed them if they were dating in real life. To which, Pratibha said, "Are we? Of course not." Sparsh added, "Yaar ek ladka aur ladki sirf dost bhi ho sakte hai (A boy and girl can also be just friends)."

What a fun crossover of Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi, wasn't it?

