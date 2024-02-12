Laapataa Ladies song Sajni OUT: Arijit Singh's romantic track from Kiran Rao's film is perfect for the season

There's a lot of excitement about Kiran Rao's comeback as a director with the movie Laapataa Ladies. The comedy-drama, set to release next month, has created a buzz with its trailer. Recently, the first song Doubtwa from the movie was released, and now the eagerly awaited second song Sajni has also been unveiled.

Sajni song from Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies OUT

Today, on February 12, Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies’s second song, Sajni has been unveiled. The song provides a glimpse into the romantic aspect of the comedy-drama. Sung by Arijit Singh, with music composed by Ram Sampath and lyrics written by Divyanidhi Sharma, it adds depth to the storyline.This song is ideal for expressing love for your special someone, especially during the Valentine's season. It's a pure and beautiful melody that captures the essence of affection and romance.

About Laapataa Ladies’ first song Doubtwa

On Monday, February 5th, the creators of the forthcoming film Laapataa Ladies released the initial track from its music album. Named Doubtwa, the song is a joint creation, with Ram Sampath composing the music, Sukhwinder Singh lending his voice, and Divyanidhi Sharma penning the lyrics.

Doubtwa leads listeners on an exciting journey of fun, giving a glimpse into the adventures of the lost bride played by Pratibha Ranta. As she is chased by the police, led by Ravi Kishan, the scenario turns into a humorous game of cat-and-mouse. With lively tunes and playful words, the unique song wonderfully reflects the spirit of rural India, an important setting in the movie.

More about Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s film Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, adapted from a story by Biplab Goswami, features a screenplay and dialogues written by Sneha Desai, along with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, and presented by Jio Studios, this movie is directed by Kiran Rao.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in important roles, the movie is set to engage viewers with its gripping storyline. Laapataa Ladies is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024, and has already earned praise, earning a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

Taking place in rural India in 2001, the film tells the captivating story of two young women as they embark on a journey of deep self-discovery and exploration of womanhood.

