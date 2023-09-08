Laapataa Ladies Teaser OUT: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite in the hilarious lost brides comedy-drama

Kiran Rao's directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat, released in India in 2011, garnered immense critical acclaim. Starring her ex-husband Aamir Khan, who also served as the film's producer, it left a lasting impact. Now, Kiran is making a return to the director's chair after more than a decade with the comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies. She is reuniting with Aamir for this project, where he will once again take on the role of producer. The official release date for the movie was announced yesterday: January 5, 2024. And now, the eagerly awaited official teaser has been unveiled.

Teaser of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies is out

On Friday, September 8, the makers digitally released the teaser for the movie Laapataa Ladies. The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 8 seconds, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the adventures of two young brides who become lost from a train. Their respective husbands rush to the police station to report their disappearance. The film's setting is in rural India in the year 2001, and it delves into the heartwarming journey of these lost ladies as they embark on a path of self-discovery and womanhood.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan Productions, via their Twitter handle, shared the teaser and captioned it, “Tarikh pata chali hai, Unka pata bhi jald hi lag jayega ! #LaapataaLadies 5 January 2024 se aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein ! Directed by #KiranRao Original Story by #BiplabGoswami Screenplay & Dialogues by #SnehaDesai Additional Dialogues by #DivyanidhiSharma.”

Watch the full teaser here:

Fan reactions to teaser of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies

Following the release of the teaser, fans flooded the comments section, showering their appreciation for its whimsical narrative and witty dialogues. One fan exclaimed, “This Is Literally Funny,” while another eagerly shared, “I can't wait till next year.” A user chimed in, saying, “Looking solid I'll surely watch it on the big screen. #LapataaLadies,” and another devoted fan proclaimed, “It’s already a Masterpiece.”

Additionally, the film will enjoy a prestigious screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, several months ahead of its theatrical release.

Laapataa Ladies is proudly presented by Jio Studios, helmed by director Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is a collaborative effort between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with a compelling script adapted from an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are skillfully crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues contributed by Divyanidhi Sharma.

