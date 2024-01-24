Laapataa Ladies Trailer OUT: Kiran Rao's directorial will leave you in splits with interesting storyline

The highly anticipated trailer for Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, has finally been unveiled. The film is all set to grace the big screens on March 1, 2024

Kiran Rao is returning to directing with the movie Laapataa Ladies, scheduled to release in March this year. She is working on this comedy-drama alongside Aamir Khan, who serves as the producer. The film has garnered considerable excitement since its teaser was unveiled in 2023. Recently the teaser of the film was released by the makers. Now, the much awaited trailer has finally been unveiled. 

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies trailer OUT

Today, on January 24, the highly anticipated trailer of the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies is finally been unveiled by the makers. Kiran Rao took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and wrote, “Ghunghat uth chuke hain #LaapataaLadies trailer is out! Pre-book your tickets now to avail the BMS offer.”

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the narrative revolves around two young brides who accidentally swap places on a train. The story unfolds as people embark on a journey filled with confusion and challenges. With a talented cast, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, and excellent craftsmanship, the film promises to provide audiences with an entertaining and humorous roller coaster ride within an engaging storyline. 

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:


Credits: Instagram
