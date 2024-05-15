Laapataa Ladies: When Nitanshi Goel injured herself twice on film's sets; here's what happened

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies was released in cinemas on March 1, 2024, and garnered appreciation from the audience and critics. However, after its OTT release, the film reached more audiences, thus garnering even more accolades.

Along with director Kiran, the film's lead actors Pratibha Rantta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava, who are new faces, have also gained recognition after the film's OTT premiere. Nitanshi, who plays the character of Phool in the film, recently shared that she got injured on the sets during the first day of the shoot.

Nitanshi Goel recalls hurting herself on the sets of Laapataa Ladies

During a conversation with IMDB, Nitanshi Goel shared that on her first day of the shoot, she was doing a scene where she runs and clashes with 'chotu'. Recalling the time she ended up getting injured on the sets, Nitanshi shared that she was wearing glass bangles, and while looking back, she hit him so hard that her bangles broke on her hand, and she got injured.

"In fact, whenever we had a take, we would hit each other so hard that I would fall this way and he would fall the other way... but it was fun," she added while speaking in Hindi.

Nitanshi Goel on getting injured during the climax scene

The young actress also got injured while shooting the climax scene. Talking about it, Nitanshi shared that she ran so much for that scene because the platform was 'so long' and there was so much crowd that she ended up bumping into people.

Nitanshi shared that during the shoot, a person mistakenly bumped into her so hard that she ended up twisting her ankle and thus gave two more shots after that. She recalled that when she returned to the vanity van, she realized she hurt her right foot. "I remember the doctor telling 'she needs to rest in bed for a week,' and we were like sir, we have to be in Shirdi, Bhopal, and then Bombay in one week. So give us a better solution," said Nitanshi.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around newly married Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel), who take a crowded train to Mukhi, where Deepak and his family reside. When he arrives at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind a red veil.

Deepak returns home and discovers that the woman he has come with is not his wife, Phool, but rather a lady who identifies herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Rantta).

The film is directed by Kiran Rao, who has also produced it along with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Apart from Deepak Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Rantta, the film also stars Ravi Kishan in an important role.

